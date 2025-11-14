Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8%

D stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

