Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,124,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,609,000 after buying an additional 294,378 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,919,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after buying an additional 1,158,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,514. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Arete Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

