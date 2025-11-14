Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $382.77 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.09 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

