Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after acquiring an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

