Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 4,466 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 272,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 236,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

CGGR stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

