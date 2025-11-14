Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $259,000 in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,312,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,602,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

