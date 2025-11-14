Nwam LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.