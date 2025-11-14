Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $325,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 36.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

