Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 20.3% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

