Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 20.3% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.62.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.