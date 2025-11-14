Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $202.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

