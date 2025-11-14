Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $16,993,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.4%

Cummins stock opened at $467.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.79. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $484.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.