PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Stock Down 1.3%

American Tower stock opened at $181.02 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.