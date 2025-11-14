Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,057,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,632,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,694,000 after purchasing an additional 494,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,397 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

