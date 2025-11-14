Prospect Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Prospect Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 270.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

