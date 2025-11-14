Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $940,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.