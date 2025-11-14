Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,010,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0%

PRU opened at $107.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

