Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.72.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

