Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 1,383.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $71,826.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,995.02. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $37,636.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 229,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,264.18. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

