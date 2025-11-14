Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $247.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

