Geode Capital Management LLC Has $747.44 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $747,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

KEYS opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.