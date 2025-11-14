Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

