Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,017 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 80.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.13 and a 200 day moving average of $513.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

