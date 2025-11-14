Geode Capital Management LLC Has $884.86 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $884,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 137.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $8,246,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.Trade Desk’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

