Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,267 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,130,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $762,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.39.

Humana Stock Down 1.6%

HUM stock opened at $236.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

