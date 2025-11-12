Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,011 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,175 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,779,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:BTI opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.