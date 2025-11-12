Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 862.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.78.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2%

ROK opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.