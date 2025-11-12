4,231 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

