Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENI. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,079,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after buying an additional 2,025,404 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,263,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 954,890 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 629,478 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $15,316,000.

FENI opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

