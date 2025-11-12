EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $640.38 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.60.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

