Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 997 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,716 shares of company stock worth $7,152,105 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

