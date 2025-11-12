Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,839 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.1%

NGG stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Transco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 274.0%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

