Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,676 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $100,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $386.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

