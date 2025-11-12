Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $159.10 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,783 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $159,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

