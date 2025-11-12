Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.