Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VTI opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.