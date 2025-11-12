20,489 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $773,627,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 887,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

