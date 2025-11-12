Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.4074.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe has a 1-year low of $323.03 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.