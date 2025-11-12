Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,850 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $132,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $572.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

