Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 15,986 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:T opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

