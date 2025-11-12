United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.