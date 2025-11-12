Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.