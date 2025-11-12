Susan Ocampo Sells 100,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $16,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,316,954 shares in the company, valued at $691,057,996.32. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $7,422,764.83.

On Friday, November 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 56,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $9,641,437.11.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,253,783.58.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 124,515 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $18,430,710.30.

On Monday, October 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 60,705 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $8,924,849.10.

On Friday, October 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 44,809 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.10, for a total value of $6,367,358.90.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 1,862 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $262,542.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 36,762 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $5,183,809.62.

On Thursday, October 16th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,261 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $14,322,675.66.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $20,403,000.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.7%

MTSI stock opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

View Our Latest Report on MTSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,865,000 after purchasing an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,479,000 after buying an additional 106,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,436,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,177,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.