FY2025 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Raised by Analyst

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Organogenesis Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 748.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,941 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 841,618 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 45.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 208,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.