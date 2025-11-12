Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:CSU FY2025 Earnings

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $134.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $129.03. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2026 earnings at $162.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,897.14.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.4%

CSU stock opened at C$3,257.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3,940.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,522.43. The stock has a market cap of C$69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,183.37 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

