Brokers Offer Predictions for Avita Medical FY2025 Earnings

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avita Medical in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Avita Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avita Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of RCEL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.58. Avita Medical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 67.07%. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $104,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avita Medical during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avita Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avita Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

