iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.68% of iShares MBS ETF worth $273,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

