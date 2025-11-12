Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

