MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,422,764.83 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $7,422,764.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,216,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,081,102.38. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 56,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $9,641,437.11.

On Thursday, November 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $16,008,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,253,783.58.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 124,515 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $18,430,710.30.

On Monday, October 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 60,705 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $8,924,849.10.

On Friday, October 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 44,809 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.10, for a total transaction of $6,367,358.90.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 1,862 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $262,542.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 36,762 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $5,183,809.62.

On Thursday, October 16th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,261 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $14,322,675.66.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $20,403,000.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.