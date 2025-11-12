B. Riley Expects Higher Earnings for Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

