HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for RYTM FY2025 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,263.27. This trade represents a 62.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,583. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

